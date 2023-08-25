Reactions Trails As Shehu Sani Says Masari Just Disappeared From The Scene

A few minutes ago, reactions began trailing a social media post put up by outspoken activist, and former Kaduna lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani revealing what the former Governor of Katsina, Aminu Bello Masari did.

In a tweet posted on his verified Twitter handle on Friday, August 25, Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central Constituency at the 8th National Assembly, revealed that the former governor of Katsina state, Aminu Bello Masari just disappeared from the scene.

The former lawmaker, Shehu Sani wrote in the screenshot photo below:

As usual, on social media, Shehu Sani’s tweet has resulted in a lot of mixed responses from a cross-section of his followers on his official Microblogging, Twitter, with many trooping to the comments section to share their opinions and thoughts in respect to his tweet.

See screenshots of some reactions below:

What’s your take on this? Kindly drop your opinions and thoughts in the comment section below

Naija-hub-news (

)