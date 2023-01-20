Reactions Trails As Photos Of Filled Up Arena surfaced Online From Peter Obi Campaign Rally In Niger

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Gregory Obi held his presidential campaign rally at Mina, Niger State.

The campaign rally which is a strategy of the Labour Party’s presidential Candidate, Peter Obi means of generating awareness in others to get the chance to become Nigeria’s next president in the forthcoming general election.

The positive response by the people of Niger State resulted in a massive crowd of people showing up for the rally, and photos of the filled-up arena surfaced on Twitter causing some reactions from users.

