Reactions Trails As Peter Obi Reveals He Cannot Tolerate Attacks On His Supporters Any Longer

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi took to his verified social media account, Twitter, to reveal that the attacks on his supporters are deeply troubling and such an act stands vehemently condemned.

He tweeted, “I received reports that 4 members of the Obidient Family were attacked and injured in Lagos ahead of today’s rally. That incident, premeditated or not, is deeply troubling. Such an act stands vehemently condemned.”

He further stated that, “We cannot continue to tolerate attacks on members of the political opposition, often fuelled by the incendiary rhetoric of political leaders. The new Nigeria that we seek is one founded on peace and justice, and respect for the rule of law. I call on the Lagos State security agencies to fish out those responsible for the attacks. -PO”

However, some tweeters have taken to his comments box to air their respective thoughts and opinions as regards the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi’s tweet on the attacks on his supporters and the need for a new Nigeria. See screenshots below.

