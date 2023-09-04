NEWS

Reactions Trail Yinusa Tanko’s Tweet As Court Sets Sept 6 To Deliver Judgement On Obi’s Petition

Labour party chieftain and one of the spokespersons of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council, Yinusa Tanko has reacted after the presidential election petition court set Sept 6, 2023 to deliver the final judgement on the petition of the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi

The OBIDATTI Presidential campaign spokesperson, took to his official Twitter page on Monday to share the original document released by the court

He proceeded to say that the court has chosen a date to give their final judgement in the petion written by his principal, Peter Gregory Obi

After sharing the document, he wrote ” The presidential election petition court will deliver Its final judgement on our petition on Sept 6, 2023″

However, after he made the post, there have been several reactions from social media users

