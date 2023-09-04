Reactions Trail Yinusa Tanko’s Tweet As Court Sets Sept 6 To Deliver Judgement On Obi’s Petition

Yinusa Tanko, a leader in the Labour Party and a spokeswoman for the OBIDATTI presidential campaign, has spoken out in response to the court’s decision to set September 6, 2023, as the date for rendering its final judgement on the petition of Peter Gregory Obi, a candidate for president from the Labour Party.

On Monday, the official Twitter account of the OBIDATTI presidential campaign shared the original document unsealed by the court.

The court has set a date for a definitive ruling on the petition made by his principal, Peter Gregory Obi, he said.

Once he had distributed the file, he had written, “The presidential election petition court will deliver its final judgement on our petition on September 6, 2023.”

However, after his initial post, numerous responses began pouring in.

