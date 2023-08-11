Reactions Trail Yinusa Tanko’s Tweet After Seeing Billboard With All Eyes On The Judiciary In Abuja
A labor party chieftain and one of the spokespersons of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council, Yinusa Tanko has reacted after seeing a billboard with All Eyes On The Judiciary in Abuja
The labour party spokesman took to his Twitter page on Friday to comment after seeing the video of the billboard online and his tweet has been generating lots of comments
It is important to know that the legal representatives of the labour party have adopted their final written address at the presidential election petition court and what many Nigerians are waiting for is the final judgement
Yinusa Tanko, after seeing the billboard, praised the creative minds of the Nigerian youths. He said Nigerian youths are very creative and they should not be toyed with. He said collectively, Nigeria can be taken back to the Nigerian people
