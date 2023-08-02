Reactions Trail Yakubu’s Statement Telling Politicians To Call Their Supporters To Order
There have been several reactions trailing the statement made by the chairman of the independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, telling Nigerian politicians to call their supporters to order
The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, conducted all the elections that went down in the country in 2023
However, the outcome and the process of the elections are still very much being spoken about among Nigerians. While some have blamed the electoral body over the conduct of the election, some have showered praises on INEC for conducting such election
Some cases concerning the elections are presently at some courts in the country
The electoral body, for a while now, has been reviewing the elections to identify their lapses and subsequently avoid future occurrences
However, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Mahmood Yakubu has called on Politicians to call their supporters to order
This statement was made on the official Twitter page of INEC
See it here
See some reactions here
Finesthandwriting (
)