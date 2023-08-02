Reactions Trail Yakubu’s Statement Telling Politicians To Call Their Supporters To Order

There have been several reactions trailing the statement made by the chairman of the independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, telling Nigerian politicians to call their supporters to order

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, conducted all the elections that went down in the country in 2023

However, the outcome and the process of the elections are still very much being spoken about among Nigerians. While some have blamed the electoral body over the conduct of the election, some have showered praises on INEC for conducting such election

Some cases concerning the elections are presently at some courts in the country

The electoral body, for a while now, has been reviewing the elections to identify their lapses and subsequently avoid future occurrences

However, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Mahmood Yakubu has called on Politicians to call their supporters to order

This statement was made on the official Twitter page of INEC

See it here

See some reactions here

Finesthandwriting (

)