Reactions Trail What Was Written At The Back Of Peter Obi’s Cap During His Mega Rally

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Social Media Users have reacted to the inscription at the back of the cap of the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi during one of his rallies in Lagos

The picture was captured when the former governor of Anambra state visited the popular Alaba international market in Lagos on Saturday

It would be recalled that the labor party presidential aspirant and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed were in the state a few days ago in continuation of their presidential campaign ahead of the general election in February

However, since the Independent National Electoral Commission gave the go-ahead for all campaign activities to commence fully, he has staged rallies in several regions across the nation. He has visited the East, West, South, and the North

The rally, however, came following a back-to-back rally from Kwara state and Abuja

The rally was staged in two phases as Peter obi began with a road walk before storming the rally venue at the Tafawa Balewa Square

While on a visit To the state, he visited the Alaba International market and all the traders at the market trooped out to support him

However, the inscription on the back of his cap has got a lot of people reacting

At the back of his Cap, ” Make Nigeria Great” was written

Kindly check out the picture below

However, since the picture surfaced online, there have been several reactions from social media users

Kindly read a few comments below

What are your thoughts on this article?

Bodeblogs (

)