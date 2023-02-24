Reactions Trail What Sowore Did To Tinubu After He Borrowed His Bulletin During Presidenial Meeting

A viral video that is currently going viral online shows the moment Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) asked for Omoyele Stephen Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC) to give him his report during a presidential sitting.

Many people are discussing about the incident, which occurred at the just-completed peace accords summit, and how the presidential contenders responded to one another.

In the viral video that went viral online, Sowore responded coolly when the former governor of Lagos State asked to borrow his bulletin.

After giving it to him, Sowore looked in his bag, pulled out a device, and began using it.

Several of their supporters enjoyed watching them both show their love at the time.

Please click the following link to view the event.

Please feel free to like, share, follow and comment for more information and also consider following me on social media accounts like twitter and Facebook page for more information.

Content created and supplied by: Adigunlisky (via 50minds

News )

#Reactions #Trail #Sowore #Tinubu #Borrowed #Bulletin #Presidenial #MeetingReactions Trail What Sowore Did To Tinubu After He Borrowed His Bulletin During Presidenial Meeting Publish on 2023-02-25 00:20:17