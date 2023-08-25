NEWS

Reactions Trail Visitation of Minister of Power, Bayo Adelabu To The Office of The First Lady

One of the members of Oyo State Executive Committee of All Progressive Congress, APC, Akin Akinwale has caused reactions on social media after taking to his official social media page to share pictures of the new Minister of Power, Bayo Adelabu, from Oyo State, in the office of First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu.

However, he posted on his official X account, formerly known as Twitter to react after Bayo Adelabu visited the first lady to greet him for the first time after becoming one of the Ministers under the leadership of his husband, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to Akin Akinwale, Bayo Adelabu visited the wife of the President to seek more power”

While sharing the pictures on the X app, he wrote: ” In his quest for more power, Minister of Power, ‘Bayo Adelabu visits the Wife of the President.”

Kindly read his full post in the screenshot below:

In Addition, his social media post has stirred mixed reactions among the random social media users.

Kindly read in the screenshot below, some reactions from Nigerians who commented on his post:

What is your opinion on this matter? You are free to drop comments in the box below and share the post for others to read.

