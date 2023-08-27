NEWS

Reactions Trail Viral Photo Of Peter Obi Handing A Cheque Of N1.2M To A Youth At A Recent Gathering

The labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi has been seen in a viral photo handing a cheque of N1.2M naira to a youth at a recent gathering

According to the labour party presidential aspirant who shared the picture on his verified Twitter page, he said the event happened in Owerri, Imo state

Peter obi said that the event was titled “Owerri Business Week” and many youths attended

The former governor of Anambra state said that several things were discussed at the gathering which include Entrepreneurship, Leadership and Business management

Peyer Obi said that he had a remarkable and fruitful time during his time at the event

However, photo of him handing a cheque of 1.2 Million Naira to one of the youths has been shared online

See the photo of Peter obi handing over the cheque to him

See what some people are saying here

What do you have to say about this?

Finesthandwriting (
)

