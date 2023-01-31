Reactions Trail Video Showing Moment Sanwo-Olu Said He Won’t Seek Reelection If Promises Aren’t Kept

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Amid public outrage that greeted his decision to boycott a debate with opposition candidates ahead of the 2023 gubernatorial elections, reactions have begun trailing a video showing the moment Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu vowed not to seek re-election into office if he fails to keep his campaign promises after four years in office.

The footage, which, quite interestingly, was taken from the 2019 governorship debate organized by the same platform which Mr. Sanwo-Olu recently boycotted on Sunday.

In the clip, the moderator of the debate, Dr. Victor Oladokun was heard asking the then-APC candidate if he would vow not to seek a second term if he fails to keep his campaign promises to Lagosians should he be elected into office on the ballots. Surprisingly, Mr. Sanwo-Olu went on to affirm that he would do only one tenure if he doesn’t keep his word to the people of the state.

“I clearly know that what is on the ballot is a four-year tenure. And I am not going to say that I am interested in an 8-year term. If all the promises that I have put down here today, I don’t fulfill them for one reason or the other, then I don’t think I’ll deserve to come back again.”

As expected, the video has generated a flurry of mixed reactions from Nigerians since it surfaced online.

While some people alleged that the governor may have chosen to boycott this year’s debate as a result of the vow he made, others, however, argued that he deserved another term having kept most of the promises he made back in 2019.

See screenshots of some reactions below:

SOURCE: TWITTER.

FranklySpeaking123 (

)