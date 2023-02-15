This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions Trail Video Showing Moment APC Women Leader In Imo Said Tinubu Will Be President In 2030

Reactions have started in the wake of a video showing the moment a senior member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) women’s campaign council in Imo made a serious gaffe during Tinubu’s rally in the state, less than two weeks before the most anticipated presidential elections in Nigeria’s recent democratic history.

For those who are unaware, on February 14, 2023, President Muhammadu Buhari, Tinubu, and his running mate, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, stormed the Southeast state of Imo for a second set of presidential campaign rallies.

The video, which is presently going viral on Twitter, captures the moment Tinubu was wrongly named as the country’s president in 2030 by the head of the APC campaign committee for women in Imo.

“We extend a warm greeting to You Excellency, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in Imo State. Additionally, we are embracing and assuring you that God is on your side as our incoming President on February 25, 2030.”

As was to be expected, the video triggered emotions among Nigerians online, and many of them flocked to the comments area to express their opinions.

While some people found the phrase to be humorous, others believed that the speaker may have intended it to be so.

Below are screenshots of some reactions:

