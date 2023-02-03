Reactions Trail Video of Tinubu Supporters Conducting Naira Swap On the Side of A Campaign Rally

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A video shared by Leadership Nigeria on the microblogging site, Twitter, showing a Naira swap event organized by a support group for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on the side of a campaign rally, has elicited reactions from Nigerians.

In the video, a man, which the report says claims to be a mobile money agent, is seen swapping old Naira notes for new ones for people while Tinubu’s campaign songs and jingles blare from loudspeakers at the venue. The man also hands out Tinubu’s campaign materials to the people. Meanwhile, another man runs commentary on the events and urges the people to vote for Tinubu.

The majority of those who commented on the tweets saw the action as very wrong especially considering the hardship are facing as a result of the scarcity of the new notes. They called on the relevant authorities to fish out and arrest the people behind the event.

Recall that Tinubu and many of his henchmen have complained bitterly about the currency swap policy, insisting that it is targeted at frustrating his victory at the polls.

Read some of the reactions:

VIDEO: A supporter of APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who claimed to be an accredited mobilemoney agent, conducts cash swap for Nigerians in support of the candidate in new campaign tactic for the forthcoming elections. pic.twitter.com/njCSWUGBMQ — LEADERSHIP NEWS (@LeadershipNGA) February 2, 2023

Ifyafrica (

)