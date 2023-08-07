Reactions Trail Video Of The Moment LP Sen Moved Motion Suspending Keyamo’s Ministerial Screening

In a report published by Channels TV, it was reported that Senator Darlington Nwokocha, the Labour Party senator representing Abia Central on Monday moved the motion for the suspension of Festus Keyamo’s ministerial screening before the senate. Senator Darlington Nwokocha’s motion was seconded by his colleague, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, representing Abia-South Senatorial District.

In a video which has surfaced online, There was a heated argument in the red chamber, after the LP Senator moved the motion to suspend Keyamo’s ministrial screening. Some Nigerians have taken to their twitter handles to react to this video. Reacting to it, a twitter user with the handle name ‘Blessed Nigerian’ commented, “That’s what you get when you brag as of you have the whole world in your hands ,not knowing that you are just a canal”.

