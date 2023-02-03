Reactions Trail Video Of Shettima Tackling APC Faction Allegedly Working Against Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Amid the ongoing brouhaha surrounding the controversial statements recently made by the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and some members of his camp, reactions have begun trailing a video showing the moment the Vice Presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Kashim Shettima accusing a faction of the APC of attempting to work against the former Lagos governor’s chances of winning the upcoming polls.

In the footage, which was shared by former ation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode on his verified Facebook page, Shettima is seen delivering a keynote address at an APC event. Addressing a room full of chieftains, the former Borno governor accused some persons in the camp of the President of making moves to not only scuttle Tinubu’s chances of emerging victorious in the upcoming general elections but also attempting to deny the southern region its rightful slot to the presidency.

“Asiwaju and his team of progressives stood solidly behind the candidature of President Muhammadu Buhari. My simple question, distinguished ladies and gentlemen; where were the new members of what I call ”the APC church of latter-day saints”, where were they? We knew where their political allegiance was in that particular convention when President Muhammadu Buhari emerged as the presidential candidate of the APC, where were they? And some people say anything goes in politics. Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, not everything goes in politics. We have minimal thresholds within which we will operate. And the minimum is that after 8 years of a northern presidency, logic, common sense, equity, and justice demands that power shifts to the south.”

Quite interestingly, the video generated a flurry of reactions from Nigerians as many took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

While some persons argued that power ought to shift to the southeast on the grounds of true equity and justice, others insisted that the same faith ticket could be the APC’s undoing on the ballots in the upcoming elections.

