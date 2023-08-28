Reactions Trail Video Of Plateau Governor, Mutfwang Giving Breakdown Of Palliative Received From FG

A few hours ago, reactions began trailing a video showing the moment Plateau Governor, Caleb Mutfwang gave the people of his state a breakdown of the palliatives his administration has received so far from the Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government to cushion the harsh economic effects occasioned by the removal of petrol subsidy.

In the video, which was shared on Mutfwang’s official Twitter handle on Monday, August 28, the governor explained that though there have been reports that the federal government has allocated the sum of five billion Naira to each state of the Federation, his administration has only received two billion from the total amount so far.

Going further, Mutfwang stated that of the amount received, fifty-two percent of it is considered as a loan to the state, while the rest is termed to be a grant.

He then went on to explain that in addition to the two billion paid into the administration’s coffers, three thousand bags of rice was also sent to the state for onward distribution to local government areas.

Concluding his message, the governor vowed to use the money judiciously, especially in the areas of education and agriculture.

Quite interestingly, the video has sparked a series of reactions from a cross-section of Nigerians online.

While some persons applauded the governor’s transparency on revealing the details of the palliatives, others, proffered suggestions on other ways the money can be used for the good of the people of the state.

