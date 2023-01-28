Reactions Trail Video Of Mammoth Crowd Lining The Streets Of Katsina To Cheer Buhari

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With barely four months left to the end of his eight-year tenure of reign as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, reactions have begun trailing a video showing the moment a large crowd of Katsina residents gathered to cheer Muhammadu Buhari.

According to a tweet by the Special Adviser to the President on Digital Communications, Bashir Ahmad on his verified Twitter handle a few hours ago, Buhari concluded a two-day working visit to his home state of Katsina on Saturday where he had gone to commission some landmark projects executed by the Aminu Masari administration.

In the accompanying footage, Buhari is seen waving to an excited crowd that lined the streets to cheer and bid him farewell as he prepared to return to Abuja.

Quite interestingly, the clip has drawn a flurry of mixed reactions from Nigerians as many trooped to the comments section to share their thoughts.

While some persons marveled at the massive love northerners have for Buhari, others, however, seized the opportunity to urge the President to keep to his promise of ensuring free, fair, and credible general elections.

See screenshots of some reactions below:

SOURCE: TWITTER.

