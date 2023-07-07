Reactions Trail Video Of LP Senator Speaking About Abuja Flood Disaster At The National Assembly

A viral video currently circulating online has captured the moment one of the lawmakers representing the Labour party at the National Assembly, Ireti kingibe, was speaking about the flood disaster in Abuja

It is no longer news that Ireti kingibe is the senator representating the FCT at the 10th National National Assembly

It would be recalled that the lawmakers were sworn in some weeks ago after the leader of the house, Senator Godswill Akpabio was elected

In the viral video, the lawmaker was speaking about flood in the FCT when she said that a permanent solution which can control the situation should be deployed. She said that the agencies that are responsible for the act should be held accountable

She said that “To look at permanent solution which can be done and development control and the relevant agency that are responsible for this should be held accountable when this situation arises”

BREAKING: The FCT Senator, under the Labour Party Senator, @IretiKingibe discussed the flood and other climate related disasters in the FCT on the floor of the House yesterday. Action Senator Labour Party leads, others follow. pic.twitter.com/nR5Jfj1rf8 — Peter Obi Grassroots Mobilization. (@PO_GrassRootM) July 6, 2023

