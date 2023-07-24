Reactions Trail Video Of Asari Dokubo Addressing His Militia Group, As He Pledges Support For Tinubu

Former militant leader, Asari Dokubo, has sparked reactions following a video that surfaced online showing him addressing his militia group. Speaking to the group after his return from Saudi Arabia where he went for Hajj, Asari Dokubo said that those planning the downfall of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not succeed.

In the video which was shared by The Cable on Monday July 24th, Asari Dokubo said that they are working for President Tinubu. He said that it is turn by turn, and that this is the turn of President Tinubu.

He said – “We thank God for keeping us alive. Whatever the enemies are planning, they will fail… I am not a ghost, I just came from Saudi Arabia. We’re here, we thank God. We work for President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, and he will succeed. Anyone who is planning for him to fail, the person has already failed. We’re not competing with anybody. As you see us, we have never competed with anybody.”

The viral video has been generating mixed reactions among social media users, as some people have questioned if what Asari Dokubo is doing is legal.

Some asked if it is legal for an individual to set up their own foot soldiers as long as they are pledging support to the President and the government. And some are also hoping that the security agencies will speak up on the issue and make their position clear on it.

