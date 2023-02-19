This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions Trail Video Of A Northerner As He Shares What Obi Did To Muslims In Anambra State

A video of an Anambra based northerner who spoke on his experience with Peter Obi when he was Governor of Anambra State has stirred dozens of mixed reactions on social media. In the video, the northerner who’s identified as Mallam Hassan revealed what Peter Obi normally does with Muslims during their fasting and how he indentifies with them.

According to him, Peter Obi do visit their mosque with foodstuffs whenever they’re fasting and he’s also spend interact with them afterwards. He also said that they enjoyed peace under Peter Obi’s leadership in Anambra State.

He said;

“What made me like Peter Obi is that when he was Governor in Anambra, Peter Obi was the only one that visits our mosque, whenever we were having fasting, Peter Obi would come to our mosque, I used to eat with him. He filled two vehicles with rice and everything and brought it to our mosque in Akwa. He brought it to our mosque when we were doing fasting.

Anytime Peter Obi hears anything, he brings soldiers to our mosque, there was no trouble during his time.”

Another northerner whose name wasn’t stated in the video also tesitified the same thing as Mallam Hassan.

The video was followed by dozens of mixed reactions as Nigerians reacted differently to it after it was shared on Twitter.

