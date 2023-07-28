Reactions Trail US Vice President’s Tweet That She Spoke With President Bola Tinubu Of Nigeria.

There have been series of reactions on social media, after the Vice President of the United States of America, Kamela Harris tweeted, reveling that she spoke with President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria about the strong ties between Nigeria and the United States of America.

While reacting to the said tweet that was made by Vice President Kamela Harris, a twitter user who goes by the name Prince Adesina wrote: “Thank you Harris. We the good people of Nigeria are enjoying the administration of President Bola Tinubu. His style of governance is in right with the Constitution of our land. No doubt, he’s treating us well. God bless Nigeria and America.”

Another twitter user who goes by the name, Python King wrote: “Tweeted when Nigerians were asleep. Lol they will soon wake up.”

Another wrote: “Protesting Democracy? Stop gaslighting Nigerians. This is highly uncalled for.” Another person wrote: “The painting looks like it it came from target.” Among other reactions.

As it stands now, many people in Nigeria are yet to believe that President Tinubu is their President due to how the last election was conducted. They are therefore waiting for the court to take its decision.

