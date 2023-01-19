Reactions Trail Umahi’s Statement That Igbos Prospered When Tinubu Was Governor Of Lagos State

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has sparked reactions on social media following the comments he made that the Igbos in Lagos prospered when the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Asiwaju Tinubu, was governor of the state. He said this when he flagged off the APC campaign rallies in all the 13 local government areas in the state. The flag-off of the campaign took place yesterday at Iboko, the headquarters of Izzi LGA.

In the report which was made by The Nation, Governor Umahi said that Tinubu loves the Igbos, and he believes he will take care of the Igbos if he wins the presidential election, the same way President Buhari has been taking care of the Igbos.

He said – “Jagaban was the governor of Lagos State and under him, Ndigbo in Lagos prospered and they are still prospering. We are not guided by sentiments.”

Several reactions have been trailing Umahi’s statement, with some people saying that the Igbos are not looking for what will benefit just them, but they want a government that will benefit the entire country.

