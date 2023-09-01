Reactions Trail Tony Elumelu’s Statement After Claim That Tinubu Is Considering Him As CBN Governor

The chairman of the United Bank Of Africa, UBA, Tony Elumelu has reacted after coming across a report that says that the president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is considering as the Central Bank Governor

Mr Tony Elumelu took to his verified Twitter page on Friday to react to the claim and his statement has been generating lots of comments

The Twitter user had taken to his Twitter page to state that according to a source, the president is considering the Chairman of UBA as CBN governor

Reacting to the claim, Tony Elumelu laughed over the post and further stated that it is not true

According to Tony Elumelu ” please, this is false news”

