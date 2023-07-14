NEWS

Reactions Trail Tinubu’s Tweet Saying He Will Uphold The Independence Of The Judiciary

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in a tweet that he made on his verified Twitter page, has stated that he cherish and will continue to uphold the independence of the Nigeria Judiciary

It is no longer news that the Nigeria Judiciary is currently handling the presidential election petition case involving the president and some political parties that partook in the just concluded presidential election

Moreso, It is also important to note that since he assumed office on May 29, he has been acting in capacity of the president

In the post that he made, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said that he is steadfast in honoring the independence of the Judiciary. The president proceeded to say that he is steadfast is supporting the law enforcement agencies to conduct their duties too

However, since he made the statement, there have been several reactions from social media users

Source : TWITTER | @officialABAT

