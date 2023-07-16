Reactions Trail Tinubu’s Statement After Holding A Conversation With UN Deputy Secretary General
The president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has shared photos of the meeting he had with the deputy secretary general of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed in Kenya
It is no longer news that the president has attended an event in Kenya
The president after he was sworn in, has been representing the nation on the international level. Some weeks back, he attended a summit of the Economic Community Of West African States, ECOWAS in Bissau, Guinea Bissau
At the event, he was elected as the chairman of the Union
The president has now shared photos from the meeting he held with the deputy secretary of UN
According to the president, he enjoyed an engaging conversation with her
Below are some of the pictures that were shared from the meeting
However, since he made the post, there have been several reactions from social media users
Kindly read a few reactions from some of them below
