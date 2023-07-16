Reactions Trail Tinubu’s Statement After Holding A Conversation With UN Deputy Secretary General

The president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has shared photos of the meeting he had with the deputy secretary general of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed in Kenya

It is no longer news that the president has attended an event in Kenya

The president after he was sworn in, has been representing the nation on the international level. Some weeks back, he attended a summit of the Economic Community Of West African States, ECOWAS in Bissau, Guinea Bissau

At the event, he was elected as the chairman of the Union

The president has now shared photos from the meeting he held with the deputy secretary of UN

According to the president, he enjoyed an engaging conversation with her

Below are some of the pictures that were shared from the meeting

