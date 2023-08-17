Reactions trail Tinubu’s ministerial portfolios; urged to kick out non-performing ministers

Some residents of Bauchi and Gombe have called for effective monitoring and supervision of ministers to promote good performances.

A cross-section of the residents made the call while reacting to the assigning of portfolios to the ministers by President Bola Tinubu.

Mr Tinubu on Wednesday assigned portfolios to the 47 ministers.

The residents commended the development and said the ministers were strategically placed to ensure effective service delivery and enhance good governance.

Williams Attah and Sanusi Hamza stressed the need for proper supervision and monitoring to ensure that the ministers performed to benefit Nigerians.

Mr Attah urged the newly assigned ministers to work and justify the confidence the president and Nigerians reposed in them.

“The president should be strict and monitor the ministers to ensure that none is sabotaging government efforts through poor performances. I will advise Mr President to monitor them (ministers) to ensure that anyone who does not perform will be kicked out and not condoned,” stated Mr Attah.

Mr Hamzat noted that “our challenge in the past is that we condoned poor performances, and that’s why those who did not deliver yet remain as a cabinet member for four years; that is wrong.”

Bello Tukara, a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bauchi, said appointing ministers from the 36 states and Abuja ensures equal representation in line with Nigeria’s federal system.

Mr Tukura also hailed the deployment of Yusuf Tuggar to the foreign affairs ministry and Ali Pate as coordinating minister of health and social welfare.

Messrs Tuggar and Pate hail from Bauchi.

Mr Tukura expressed optimism that the ministers would drive the president’s change agenda.

“Tuggar is the immediate past ambassador to Germany; his deployment to the ministry is well deserved, while Prof Pate is a physician and former minister,” Mr Tukura added. “I believe they both have the expertise, knowledge and experience to coordinate the ministries effectively.”

Sule Abdulaziz, another resident, lauded the assigning of portfolios to ministers from the North-East region to strategic ministries.

“I commend President Tinubu’s handling of the ministerial appointments and distribution of portfolios; North-East is not short-changed. The region has ministers of agriculture and food security, education, interior, foreign affairs, health and social welfare, police affairs, and steel development,” stated Mr Abdulaziz.

Mr Abdulaziz urged the ministers to demonstrate high commitment, dedication, and professionalism in discharging their responsibilities.

Najib Sani, a journalist, described the deployment of ministers to various ministries as commendable, especially having professionals who have made their mark being assigned to their field ministries.

Mr Sani expressed joy over the portfolios assigned to the ministers of information and health, adding that it was the right move that would help the president to actualise his good intentions for the country.

He, however, expressed his displeasure with those posted to the defence ministry, adding that such an office required professionals in the security field given the security challenges in the country.

(NAN)