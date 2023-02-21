Reactions Trail Throwback Video Of Pat Utomi Narrating How Tinubu Made The Plan For A Modern Lagos

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Amid the ongoing heated public debate on whether or not the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu should be credited for the recent developmental strides recorded in Lagos State within the last two decades, reactions have begun trailing a throwback video showing the moment renowned Professor of Economics and chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Pat Utomi praised Tinubu for the feat.

In the footage, which was shared by APC Presidential Campaign Spokesman, Festus Keyamo on his verified Twitter handle, Utomi is heard narrating how Tinubu met him for the first time back in 1998 and later made him a member of the economic team he was assembling at the time he was serving as Lagos governor.

He said; “In 1998 after Tinubu returned from exile, I ran into him at an event. He came to me, I really didn’t know him. I had only heard of his name. So, he came to me and said, “hello, why I wanted to meet you was because when I was in exile, whenever NADECO gathered to discuss what to do, Chief Enahoro would ask people what Pat Utomi has said of the subject on the ground”. And Tinubu said he was the one who would have invariably read what I would have written on the issue and he would then let the others know. So, when he was elected governor of Lagos, he sought me out. He wanted me to work with his team to develop a different plan for Lagos.

I was the chairman of one of the transition groups. I was the one who made the presentation at the Sheraton back then. After that, I was then invited to a retreat with the team he was going to work with at the Gateway Hotel in Ijebu Ode. And subsequently, after he became governor I used to be the one who would lead the cabinet retreats. These retreats were held every quarter in Akodo. Everything that is currently happening in Lagos today was planned back then. That is why my respect and regard for him (Tinubu) is extraordinary.”

As expected, the video has generated a flurry of reactions from Nigerians online as many trooped to the comments section to share their thoughts.

While some persons expressed surprise at the remarks made by Prof Utomi, others, however, argued that the Tinubu of today is a departure from the man who once governed Lagos State more than a decade ago.

