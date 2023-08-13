NEWS

Reactions Trail The Statement Of LP DG That APC Has Imposed Wastefulness & Unhappiness On Nigerians

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 324 1 minute read

The director general of the labour party presidential campaign council, Akin Osuntokun has stated that the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC has imposed a style of leadership that is not favourable on Nigerians

The labour party presidential campaign council DG, in a post that he shared on his official Twitter page on Saturday made the statement and it has been generating lots of comments from social media users

In the post that he made, he said the ruling party has imposed a comprehensive approach of ineffective leadership that has brought hardship and unhappiness on citizens of the country

It is no longer news that his statement is coming as a result of some of the the things that are currently happening in the country

He said the style of governance introduced by the present administration does not offer any optimism

Kindly read his full post below

Below are some of the reactions from social media users

Bodeblogs (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 324 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Harry Kane still can’t win a trophy as Bayern Munich are thrashed 3-0 in German Super Cup

18 mins ago

Dazzling And Alluring Chiffon Bubu Gown For Classy Women

2 hours ago

Gorgeous and attractive outfit you can wear to church

2 hours ago

Different Categories Of Outfits You Can Recommend To Your Customers As A Tailor

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button