Reactions Trail The Statement Of LP DG That APC Has Imposed Wastefulness & Unhappiness On Nigerians
The director general of the labour party presidential campaign council, Akin Osuntokun has stated that the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC has imposed a style of leadership that is not favourable on Nigerians
The labour party presidential campaign council DG, in a post that he shared on his official Twitter page on Saturday made the statement and it has been generating lots of comments from social media users
In the post that he made, he said the ruling party has imposed a comprehensive approach of ineffective leadership that has brought hardship and unhappiness on citizens of the country
It is no longer news that his statement is coming as a result of some of the the things that are currently happening in the country
He said the style of governance introduced by the present administration does not offer any optimism
Kindly read his full post below
