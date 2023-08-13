Reactions Trail The Statement Of LP DG That APC Has Imposed Wastefulness & Unhappiness On Nigerians

The director general of the labour party presidential campaign council, Akin Osuntokun has stated that the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC has imposed a style of leadership that is not favourable on Nigerians

The labour party presidential campaign council DG, in a post that he shared on his official Twitter page on Saturday made the statement and it has been generating lots of comments from social media users

In the post that he made, he said the ruling party has imposed a comprehensive approach of ineffective leadership that has brought hardship and unhappiness on citizens of the country

It is no longer news that his statement is coming as a result of some of the the things that are currently happening in the country

He said the style of governance introduced by the present administration does not offer any optimism

Kindly read his full post below

Below are some of the reactions from social media users

Bodeblogs (

)