Reactions Trail The Size Of Fishes That Argungun Fisherman Presented To Tinubu At Kebbi Rally

Social Media Users, precisely the supporters of the All Progressive Congress APC presidential aspirant, Bola Ahmed Tinubu have reacted after Argungun Fishermen presented big fish to Tinubu at the Kebbi Rally

On Saturday, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima stormed the city of Birnin Kebbi for another round of campaign

It is no longer news that the former governor of Lagos state and his running mate are among the presidential candidates who have been consistent with their campaigns since the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, officially gave the go-ahead for all campaign activities to commence fully

The All Progressive Congress presidential candidate has visited several regions across the nation to campaign

He has visited states which include, Osun, Ondo, Imo, Anambra, Delta, Edo, Nasarawa, Sokoto, and Cross river to name but a few since his party officially flagged off in Jos plateau state

However, his campaign in Kebbi came following a successful outing in Sokoto. During the Sokoto campaign, he visited the palace of the sultan of Sokoto alongside president Muhammadu Buhari for Endorsement and blessings

However, the Kebbi rally was not an exception as several supporters trooped out from the nooks and crannies of the state to support him

However, one of the highlights of the campaign in Kebbi was when some fishermen came out with big fish as a present for the All Progressive Congress presidential candidate

The fishermen who are known as the Argungun Fishermen came out with the fish on their heads and presented it to Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Kindly check out a photo that captured the moment below

However, since the picture surfaced online, there have been several reactions. Many how reacted to the size of the fishes

