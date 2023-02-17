This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions Trail The Position Of Peter Obi On Latest Poll Released By International Agency.

As the general 2023 Presidential election set to kick-off in the next few days in Nigeria and the commencement of the Presidential campaign, many social media platforms have been conducting polls between the front-runners in the 2023 election.

Based on these notes, social media users, especially the supporters of the former governor of Anambra State and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Gregory Obi, have reacted after Redfield and Wilton strategies, a UK polling agency, released the result of the online poll conducted between, the Presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the NNPP, Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, the Presidential campaign of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, and the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Gregory Obi.

It might interest you to know that ever since online polls have been conducted by different social media platforms ahead of the 2023 election, the one time governor of Anambra State and flag-bearer of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Gregory Obi have always come first.

A few days ago, the Anap foundation released its last poll, and Peter Gregory Obi was announced the leading candidate amongst other Presidential candidates.

However, going by the results of the poll recently conducted by the intentional agency, Peter Obi has been predicted to emerge victorious in the forthcoming Presidential election.

According to the poll, Peter Gregory Obi got 62%, which gave him more advantage than other Presidential candidates, while Bola Tinubu got 22%, making him the second position, Atkin Abubakar got 12%, making him come third position in the poll, while the Presidential candidate of the NNPP, Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso came 4th position with 3%.

This particular poll has attracted a lot of attention as many Nigerians took to the comment box to share their thoughts.

