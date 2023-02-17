This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Once Redfield and Wilton Strategies, a UK polling organization, released the results of its internet survey that it conducted prior to the general election, social media users, namely the followers of the labor party’s presidential candidate, Peter Gregory Obi, reacted.

Undoubtedly, Nigerians have been looking forward to the next election, which is in less than eight days.

Yet it should be remembered that numerous polling organizations have undertaken numerous surveys since the campaign started, and Peter Gregory Obi, a presidential candidate for the labor party, has consistently outperformed every other contender.

The Anap foundation has released its most recent survey ahead of the general election, and the former governor of Anambra state is still in the lead.

Nonetheless, Peter obi has been expected to win the upcoming election based on the findings of the poll taken by the international agency because he dominates his rivals.

With 62% of the vote, the labor party presidential candidate remains in the lead, followed by Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress, who is in second place with 22%. Alhaji Waziri Atiku Abubakar, the third-place candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has 12% of the vote and is well ahead of Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples (NNP), who has 3% of the vote.

There have been many responses ever since the poll’s results were made public online.

