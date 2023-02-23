NEWS

Reactions Trail The Position Of Obi AND Tinubu In A Fresh Poll Conducted By CNN

In less than 46 hours the Long awaited Presidential election would be conducted. INEC is prepared to conduct the election as they have started the distribution of election materials. However, few hours to the election, international Channel, CNN, conducted a poll, where the predicted the likely winner of the Presidential election.

In the pool conducted by CNN, the projection is that if there is a high voter turnout, Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Mr. Peter obi, would win 41% of the total votes, while the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would win a total of 31% of votes, and lastly the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, would win 20% of the votes. Some Nigerians have taken to their twitter handles to react to this poll conducted by CNN. Reacting to it, a twitter user with the handle name ‘Agu Chinedu’ commented, “Atiku go get votes pass Tinubu oo”.

Below are some screenshots of the reactions and comments from Nigerians online;What do you have to say about this?

