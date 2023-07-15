NEWS

Reactions Trail The Official Portrait Of The First Lady After It Was Released Online

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 45 mins ago
0 347 1 minute read

The official portrait of the first lady of Nigeria, Remi Tinubu has been released online and it is currently generating lots of comments

It is no longer news that Remi Tinubu became the first lady after Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was declared the winner of the 2023 presidential election

However, since Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was sworn in on May 29 as the president, Remi Tinubu has been acting as the first lady as well

Several pictures have surfaced online in which she was seen holding several meetings with Nigerians at the office of the first lady in Aso Rock

However, her official portrait as the first lady has been released online

The Nigeria Television Authority, NTA shared the picture on its official Twitter page on Friday and captioned it as “Official Portrait Of The first lady”

Kindly checkout the picture below

However, since the picture surfaced online, there have been several reactions from social media users

Kindly read a few below

Bodeblogs (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 45 mins ago
0 347 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Transfer: Mane set to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr; Chelsea Vlahovic-Lukaku swap deal set to collapse

11 mins ago

Imo Guber: Gov Uzodimma restates commitment to violence-free polls

26 mins ago

If There Should Be Any Re-run Election, It Should Be Between PDP & LP Party- Dr. Yunusa Tanko

30 mins ago

Yoruba Are Not Our Problem, We Are Our Own Problem In The East – Deputy Speaker, Kalu Tells Igbos

33 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button