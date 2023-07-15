Reactions Trail The Official Portrait Of The First Lady After It Was Released Online

The official portrait of the first lady of Nigeria, Remi Tinubu has been released online and it is currently generating lots of comments

It is no longer news that Remi Tinubu became the first lady after Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was declared the winner of the 2023 presidential election

However, since Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was sworn in on May 29 as the president, Remi Tinubu has been acting as the first lady as well

Several pictures have surfaced online in which she was seen holding several meetings with Nigerians at the office of the first lady in Aso Rock

However, her official portrait as the first lady has been released online

The Nigeria Television Authority, NTA shared the picture on its official Twitter page on Friday and captioned it as “Official Portrait Of The first lady”

However, since the picture surfaced online, there have been several reactions from social media users

