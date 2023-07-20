NEWS

Reactions Trail The Number Of People That Welcomed Obi After He Arrived At King’s Palace In Plateau

The labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, on Wednesday celebrated his birthday and lots of Nigeians took their time to celebrate him

The labour party presidential aspirant, however, before his birthday, had stated that he won’t be celebrating his birthday but he would be visiting some Internally Displaced People in the country

In a bid to achieve that, he visited a camp in Plateau state where he rolled out cash and foodstuffs to people in the camp

While on his visit to the state, he visited the king’s palace at Mangu where he was received by the king

However, photos of the large crowd that welcomed him at the king’s palace have been shared online. The mamooth crowd could be seen waiting at the palace for him

Below are some of the pictures

However, since the pictures surfaced online, there have been several reactions from social media users

Kindly read a few reactions from some of them below

