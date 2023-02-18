Reactions Trail The Moment Man Was Allegedly Seen Spitting Fire During Peter Obi’s Rally

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential general election comes up next Saturday and supporters of the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi aren’t showing any sign of slowing down on their campaign for him

The labor party presidential aspirant and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed are through with their mega rallies across the nation but are now engaging in visitations and meetings

However, the supporters of the former governor of Anambra state have now taken it upon themselves to begin a campaign for him in absentia

The campaign will be staged in many states across the country until the day of the election which has now begun

At the Abuja campaign, the supporters could be seen Gathered as they engaged themselves in various activities ranging from music to dance

They could also be seen moving from one area to another area

However, the moment which has got many people in awe at the rally was when a man was spitting fire from his mouth. The crowd looked in surprise as many of them kept looking at him

In some of the pictures that surfaced online, the young man did it while having his clothes on and while he also removed his clothes

He removed his clothes here

Since the picture surfaced online, social media users have reacted to it

