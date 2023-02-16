Reactions Trail The Kind Of Customized Chair That Was Made For Obi In Imo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Social Media Users, precisely the supporters of the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi have reacted to the kind of chair that was given to Peter obi after he arrived in Imo state for visitation

It is no longer news that the labor party presidential aspirant, is currently, is the only presidential candidate who has visited all states including the federal capital territory, Abuja for a mega rally.

However, going by the information from his media team, All he will be doing henceforth is revisiting some places he had gone before and with what has been made visible online, he has begun revisiting some of the states

He started by revisiting Lagos state after he went to Ladipo market and the Computer Village

Recently, he revisited Enugu state after, he met with workers and supporters at the coal camp. The former governor of Anambra state has also revisited Anambra after he stormed Nnewi to meet with his people

The labor party presidential aspirant has now arrived at Imo state. He went to the state to meet with traders and to also share his plans with them

However, the chair that was made for him has got many people, most especially his supporters talking.

In the viral photos, after the chairs were made, his name was crafted on them. In the picture, Peter Obi could be seen sitting and speaking to the people

Kindly check out some pictures below

Since the pictures surfaced online, there have been several reactions

Kindly read a few Below

.

Bodeblogs (

)