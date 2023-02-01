NEWS

Reactions Trail The Kind Of Book That Sultan Of Sokoto Promised Peter Obi At His Palace

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 337 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions Trail The Kind Of Book That Sultan Of Sokoto Promised Peter Obi At His Palace

Reactions have trailed the content of the book that the sultan of Sokoto promised to give the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi after he visited him at the palace

The former governor of Anambra state and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed, In continuation of their presidential campaign, stormed Sokoto state on Wednesday

The visitation to the state came after they held a massive rally in three cities in Borno state

After they arrived in Sokoto, they stormed the palace of the sultan of Sokoto where they analyzed their plans and also bowed for prayers

However, after the labor party presidential aspirant and his vice were done talking, the sultan promised Peter obi a book that will guide him on leadership

In a viral video that was shared online, the sultan said the book is a leadership book and it will help him

In the video, he said ” I will gift you a book titled ” The principals of Leadership, everything you need to know about leadership is there, forget about religion” he said

Kindly confirm his statement below by clicking the link

There were reactions after the video surfaced

Read a little below

What are your thoughts on this article?

Content created and supplied by: Bodeblogs (via 50minds
News )

#Reactions #Trail #Kind #Book #Sultan #Sokoto #Promised #Peter #Obi #PalaceReactions Trail The Kind Of Book That Sultan Of Sokoto Promised Peter Obi At His Palace Publish on 2023-02-01 23:13:44



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 337 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

I Wonder Why Tinubu Waited This Long To Say What We Have Been Saying On The Economy- Oby Ezekwesili

9 mins ago

2023: Only an insane person will vote APC – Katsina PDP

17 mins ago

I Need My Life Back, I Need To Spend More Time With My Wife and Young Children—El-Rufai (Video)

24 mins ago

We Do Not Know How APC Knew That Judgement On Osun Election Would Be Given On The 27th -Niyi Owolade

32 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button