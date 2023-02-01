This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions Trail The Kind Of Book That Sultan Of Sokoto Promised Peter Obi At His Palace

Reactions have trailed the content of the book that the sultan of Sokoto promised to give the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi after he visited him at the palace

The former governor of Anambra state and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed, In continuation of their presidential campaign, stormed Sokoto state on Wednesday

The visitation to the state came after they held a massive rally in three cities in Borno state

After they arrived in Sokoto, they stormed the palace of the sultan of Sokoto where they analyzed their plans and also bowed for prayers

However, after the labor party presidential aspirant and his vice were done talking, the sultan promised Peter obi a book that will guide him on leadership

In a viral video that was shared online, the sultan said the book is a leadership book and it will help him

In the video, he said ” I will gift you a book titled ” The principals of Leadership, everything you need to know about leadership is there, forget about religion” he said

