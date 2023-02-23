Reactions Trail The Advise President Buhari Gives Presidential Candidates Who Loses The Election

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential general election comes up in a few days and Nigerians are anticipating the big day

It is no longer news that President Muhammadu Buhari has been showing his willingness to vacate office as soon as his tenure expires in May. So he has been doing everything possible to ensure that the country is in order after he leaves

However, in a bid to continue his work on making sure that the election is free, fair, and credible, he has sent a message to the candidates who are participating in the coming election

In his latest message, he advised any of the candidates who aren’t pleased with the outcome of the election to visit the court of law

He said rather than causing chaos, all grievances, personal or institutional should be channeled to the appropriate courts

He said Nigerians have only one country which is Nigeria and everyone must ensure that it is safe and peaceful

In a post that he shared on his official Twitter page, he said ” There should be no riots or act of violence after the announcement of the election result. All grievances, personal or institutional should be channeled to the appropriate courts “

Kindly read his full post below

However, since the message surfaced online, there have been several reactions. Many have applauded the president for trying to ensure a peaceful atmosphere when he is no longer in office

Kindly read a few reactions from social media users below

What are your thoughts on this?

Bodeblogs (

)