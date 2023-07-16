NEWS

Reactions Trail Sowore’s Tweet After Sharing Document Containing Two Count Charge Against Emefiele

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 26 mins ago
0 346 1 minute read

The African Action Congress, AAC, Presidential aspirant, Omoyele Stephen Sowore has reacted to a document containing the charge against former CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Emefiele was suspended by the president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and was subsequently picked up by the DSS a few weeks ago. Document Showing the two count charge against him has surfaced

The AAC Presidential aspirant shared the document on his official Twitter page and commented

Sowore said that the Modus of the DSS holding the former Central Bank Governor has nothing to do with the gravity of his high crimes

Sowore said that if Godwin Emefiele was to be prosecuted for his real financial crime, economic sabotage, money laundry and terrorism financing involvement, he would take down with him many people

He proceeded to make a list of those who will come crashing down

See the document showing Emefiele’s two count charge here

See Sowore’s Tweet here

See some reactions here

Finesthandwriting (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 26 mins ago
0 346 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Reviving Christ’s Timeless Ministry In The Present-Day Ministers: Pastor Kumuyi

9 mins ago

Opinion: Why Man UTD Should Bring Back Mason Greenwood After Mendy Was Proven Not Guilty

2 hours ago

Pastor Kumuyi reveals what King Herod was thinking When he first saw Jesus.

2 hours ago

How HIV Patients Can Be In A Sèxual Relationship With An Uninfected Patient Without Transmitting It

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button