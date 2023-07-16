Reactions Trail Sowore’s Tweet After Sharing Document Containing Two Count Charge Against Emefiele

The African Action Congress, AAC, Presidential aspirant, Omoyele Stephen Sowore has reacted to a document containing the charge against former CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Emefiele was suspended by the president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and was subsequently picked up by the DSS a few weeks ago. Document Showing the two count charge against him has surfaced

The AAC Presidential aspirant shared the document on his official Twitter page and commented

Sowore said that the Modus of the DSS holding the former Central Bank Governor has nothing to do with the gravity of his high crimes

Sowore said that if Godwin Emefiele was to be prosecuted for his real financial crime, economic sabotage, money laundry and terrorism financing involvement, he would take down with him many people

He proceeded to make a list of those who will come crashing down

