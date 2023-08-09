Reactions Trail Sowore’s Message To Those Upset That BAT Appointed A Student As Member Of Tax Committe

The African Action Congress, AAC, Presidential aspirant, Omoyele Stephen Sowore has sent a message to those upset that president Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed a student as member of tax committee

It is no longer news that the president appointed the student as one of the members of his tax committee. The report of her inclusion into the committee has however generated lots of comments from social media users

However, the African Action Congress presidential candidate has now sent a message to those upset about the student’s inclusion in the committee

According to Sowore, he said they shouldn’t be upset because the student has verifiable records unlike many other people in the country

He said everyone knows that the young lady is in school and the name of her school is known unlike some politicians that no one could talk about where they went to school

Kindly read his full post below

Below are some of the reactions from social media users

Bodeblogs (

)