Reactions Trail Shehu Sani’s Tweet Urging Tinubu To Investigate the Disappearance Of A Govt Critic

Former Kaduna lawmaker and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Senator Shahu Sani, recently took to social media to demand answers about the whereabouts of social media youth activist and government critic, Mal Abubakar Idris, also known as Dadiyata. The post sparked a firestorm of responses.

Sani, who represented Kaduna Central Constituency in the 8th National Assembly, wrote an extended tweet on his verified Twitter handle on Sunday, July 23, detailing how the state government has refused to discuss the matter, let alone launch an investigation into the young man’s disappearance, in the four years since he was abducted from his home.

Sani proceeded by adding that nobody in the security industry knew what had become of him or where he was. The President, he continued, must see that justice is done.

You may read his complete tweet reproduced here:

It comes as no surprise that many Nigerians have used the comments area to share their thoughts on Sani’s message to the Tinubu administration.

Others supported the former congressman and demanded justice for Dadiyata, while some were upset that no investigation had been conducted by the prior administration.

Some responses are summarised below:

The origin is Twitter.

Adigunlisky (

)