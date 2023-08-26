Reactions Trail Shehu Sani’s Tweet That Emefiele Thought He Was Protected But He Was Left When Issues Came

There are many responses following a statement made by Shehu Sani, a former lawmaker from Kaduna and current PDP member. Shehu Sani claimed that the former governor of the central bank, Godwin Emefiele, thought he was protected but he was finally abandoned when problems emerged. During the ongoing events concerning the former central bank governor, Sheu Sani shared this insight on his social media profile, as shown in the screenshots below.

According to his word: “The top Banker at his prime was surrounded by the elites he helped and enriched.He thought he was eternally protected.When trouble came,they abandoned him;not even a statement by those he empowered.He carries his own cross and bears his pain alone.A lesson for those who wants to learn.Never count your friends when the weather is good”.

Recall that Emefiele was dismissed from his position by the president a few weeks ago, subsequently leading to his arrest. Currently, he remains in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

In his recent post, Shehu Sani remarked that the ex-CBN governor may have assumed he was safeguarded, but when adversity struck, he found himself abandoned. Sani emphasized that there is a significant lesson to be derived from the entire situation surrounding Godwin Emefiele.

