NEWS

Reactions Trail Shehu Sani’s Tweet That Emefiele Thought He Was Protected But He Was Left When Issues Came

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 55 mins ago
0 322 1 minute read

There are many responses following a statement made by Shehu Sani, a former lawmaker from Kaduna and current PDP member. Shehu Sani claimed that the former governor of the central bank, Godwin Emefiele, thought he was protected but he was finally abandoned when problems emerged. During the ongoing events concerning the former central bank governor, Sheu Sani shared this insight on his social media profile, as shown in the screenshots below.

According to his word: “The top Banker at his prime was surrounded by the elites he helped and enriched.He thought he was eternally protected.When trouble came,they abandoned him;not even a statement by those he empowered.He carries his own cross and bears his pain alone.A lesson for those who wants to learn.Never count your friends when the weather is good”.

Recall that Emefiele was dismissed from his position by the president a few weeks ago, subsequently leading to his arrest. Currently, he remains in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

In his recent post, Shehu Sani remarked that the ex-CBN governor may have assumed he was safeguarded, but when adversity struck, he found himself abandoned. Sani emphasized that there is a significant lesson to be derived from the entire situation surrounding Godwin Emefiele.

Below are some screenshots of people reaction and comment

Lizzybella105 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 55 mins ago
0 322 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

It Is Not Every Woman That Wants To Get Married; Some Have Goals To Attain First – Blessing CEO

11 mins ago

‘The Era Of One Section Of Nigeria Claiming To Be Feeding The Whole Country Is Gone’ – Muhammad Alhaji Yakubu

21 mins ago

“This Disease Started In February 2018, & It Cost Me Over N40 Million – Kidney Failure Patient

23 mins ago

Reactions Trail Shehu Sani’s Tweet As He Shares Picture Of A Foreigner Posing Beside Benin Statue

33 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button