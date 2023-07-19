Reactions Trail Shehu Sani’s Tweet Tackling Tinubu Administration Over Rising Cost Of Living

As Nigerians continue to grapple with the harsh economic reality occasioned by the soaring prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), reactions have begun trailing a social media post made by renowned civil rights activist, and former Kaduna Lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani in which he tackled the Tinubu administration over the rising cost of living being experienced all over the country.

In a tweet posted on his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday, July 19, Sani, who is chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), opined that in the past, poverty was thought to be rampant in the north more than any other part of the country. He then went on to state that the current government, through its policies, has ensured that poverty has reached every part of the nation.

As expected, Senator Sani’s remarks have drawn quite a flurry of mixed reactions from a cross-section of Nigerians online, with many trooping to the comments section to share their thoughts.

While some persons joined in lamenting the current economic hardship that has engulfed the country, others, however, saw the comical side of his tweet.

