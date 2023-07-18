Reactions Trail Shehu Sani’s Tweet On Why Price Of Petrol May Continue To Go Up In Nigeria

As Nigerians continue to grapple with the harsh economic reality occasioned by the soaring prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) across the country, reactions have begun trailing a social media post put up by civil rights activist, and former Kaduna Lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani in which explained why the cost of petrol will continue to go up.

In a tweet posted on his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, July 18, Sani, who is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stated that as long as the government continues to import petroleum products in foreign currency, the cost of fuel will go up when the value of foreign currency increases.

Rounding up his tweet, the former lawmaker insisted that such a bleak situation will be the reality for Nigerians unless there is divine intervention.

As expected, Sani’s remarks have drawn a flurry of mixed reactions from a cross-section of Nigerians online, with many trooping to the comments section to share their thoughts.

While some persons joined the former lawmaker in lamenting the sad situation, others, however, insisted that the government must focus on local production in the bid to solve the problem.

