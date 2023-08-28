Reactions Trail Shehu Sani’s Tweet On French Ambassador’s Refusal To Leave Niger On Junta’s Order

Following a social media post by civil rights activist and ex-Kaduna lawmaker Senator Shehu Sani, reactions have begun following the ongoing faceoff between the French government and the military junta that has seized power in the Niger Republic. In the post, Senator Shehu Sani questioned the wisdom of the French Ambassador’s refusal to leave the country despite being issued an ultimatum by the coupists.

Sani, who represented Kaduna Central Constituency in the 8th National Assembly, expressed his shock and dismay at the French Ambassador’s refusal to leave the Niger Republic in a tweet he posted on his verified Twitter handle on Monday, August 28. He added that if it had been an African Ambassador who refused to leave France after an evacuation notice, he would have been forcibly removed from the country.

Check out the tweet he just posted:

An intriguingly wide range of Nigerians have responded to Sani’s words, with many flocking to the comments area to voice their opinions.

Below are excerpts from a few responses:

Adigsss (

)