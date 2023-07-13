Reactions Trail Shehu Sani’s Tweet As Tinubu Writes To Senate To Approve 500 Billion For Palliatives

As Nigerians continue to groan under the harsh economic effects of soaring prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) occasioned by subsidy removal, reactions have begun trailing a social media post put up by civil rights activist, and former Kaduna Lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani over the letter written by the President to the National Assembly seeking approval for the sum of five hundred billion Naira.

Recall that on Wednesday, July 12, reports began making the rounds in the country’s media space indicating that Tinubu has written to the 10th National Assembly to approve a sum of 500 billion Naira earmarked by his administration to cushion the biting effects of the subsidy removal.

However, in a tweet posted on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday morning, Sani, who is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), urged lawmakers at the National Assembly to carry out due diligence and ensure transparency on the part of the President before approving such funds.

According to him, such a move would prevent the controversies witnessed under the nation’s humanitarian affairs ministry in the past.

You can read his full tweet below:

Quite interestingly, Senator Sani’s remarks have drawn several mixed reactions from a cross-section of Nigerians online, with many trooping to the comments section to share their thoughts.

While some persons concurred with the former Kaduna lawmaker on the need to vet the President’s request, others, however, provided ideas on how the funds can be disbursed effectively.

See screenshots of some reactions below:

