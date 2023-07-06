Reactions Trail Shehu Sani’s Tweet As Tinubu Introduces Tax Reliefs For Businesses

Reactions have started following a social media post by former Kaduna lawmaker Senator Shehu Sani in which he praised the Tinubu administration for the introduction of tax reliefs for local businesses as Nigerians continue to struggle with the severe economic hardship brought on by the high cost of petrol throughout the nation.

According to reports now circulating in the nation’s media, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signed four executive orders on July 6, 2023, suspending tax policies put in place by his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, and providing relief for companies.

The 5% excise tax on communications services as well as the escalating excise duties on locally produced goods are two of the tax schemes that have been stopped.

Sani, a leader in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), expressed his reaction on his verified Twitter account and praised the President for undoing the harsh budgetary policies that the Buhari government had placed on Nigerians.

Further, the ex-lawmaker advised companies that would profit from the tax break to make sure that the decrease would be reflected in the price of their products and services.

It’s fascinating to note that a wide range of Nigerians responded to Senator Sani’s words on Twitter with a flurry of conflicting sentiments.

While some people expressed the optimism that the laws being repealed would result in lower prices for products and services, others conveyed their scepticism.

Below are some screenshots of reactions:

SOURCE: TWITTER.

Jahpedia (

)