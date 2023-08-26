Reactions Trail Shehu Sani’s Tweet As He Shares Picture Of A Foreigner Posing Beside Benin Statue

A few hours ago, reactions began trailing a social media post put up by civil rights activist, and former Kaduna lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani in which he shared a picture of a foreigner standing beside a giant statue belonging to the Benin Kingdom.

In the image, which was posted on his verified Twitter handle on Friday night, a white man is standing beside an impressive-looking giant bronze statue depicting the revered Oba of Benin.

Captioning the picture, Sani, who represented Kaduna Central Constituency at the 8th National Assembly, opined that while Africans admire the technology of the Western world, they, in turn, admire African culture and even went on to steal depictions of it.

He wrote; “You admire their technology, they admire your culture and even stole it.”

Check out a screenshot of his tweet below:

As expected, Sani’s remarks have drawn quite a flurry of mixed reactions from Nigerians online, with many trooping to the comments section to share their thoughts.

See screenshots of some reactions below:

FranklySpeaking123 (

)