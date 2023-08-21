Reactions Trail Shehu Sani’s Tweet After Youth Corpers Were Kidnapped By Territorist in Zamfara

Shehu Sani, Nigerian senator, author, playwright, human rights activist, and the President of the Civil Rights Congress of Nigeria has caused reactions on social media after taking to his official social media page to react to one of the issues currently trending in Nigeria. He posted to react to news of a Youth Corp members that were kidnapped by territorist in the northern part of the country.

According to him, it is very dangerous to travel by road in Nigeria today, and Government must do everything to secure the lives of command Nigerians.

He said:” The news of the abduction of Youth Corpers by terrorists along the highway in Zamfara state is unfortunate; it’s an avoidable tragedy, knowing the dangers of that road, but we now have to deal with it. Everything must be done by the Government to secure the lives and freedom of the victims. “

Kindly read his full post in the screenshot below:

His social media post has generated mixed reactions among random social media users. Kindly read some of the reactions from Nigerians that commented below the news on social media:

What is your opinion on this matter? Kindly drop your comment in the comments box below, and share the post for others to read

Number_One (

)